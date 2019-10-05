Man arrested in Londonderry for attempted child abduction
- 5 October 2019
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted child abduction in Londonderry.
Police said they received a report of a man acting suspiciously towards children at The Old Fort in Strathfoyle at about 16:30 BST on Friday.
A number of residents kept the man at the scene until officers arrived.
The man was taken to hospital for treatment to cuts and bruises. He was then arrested and remains in police custody.