Image caption Kayden McGuinness was found dead at a flat in Colmcille Court on 17 September 2017

The trial of a man accused of killing a three-year-old boy has heard the fatal injury which caused the child's death was not inflicted on the day he was in the sole custody of his mother.

Liam Whoriskey, of Glenabbey Gardens, Londonderry, denies murdering Kayden McGuinness in September 2017.

The 25-year-old denies two charges of child cruelty and one charge of child neglect.

The court heard from NI's assistant state pathologist Dr Peter Ingram.

He found Kayden's body in the child's bedroom in the family flat at Colmcille Court in the Bogside area of Derry on the morning of Sunday, 17 September, 2017.

The defendant had been babysitting the child and a five-month-old baby girl when their mother, Erin McLaughlin, had stayed out overnight after socialising with family members and friends.

Dr Ingram told the jury at the city's Crown Court that he carried out a post-mortem examination on the body of Kayden on 20 September and 21 September, 2017.

He said two other consultants also attended the post-mortem.

Multiple injuries

The court has previously heard a post-mortem examination revealed Kayden had sustained multiple injuries and bruising.

There were at least 15 non-accidental bruises to the child's scalp, which had been caused by blunt force trauma to the head.

Dr Ingram told the court that the toddler had sustained a large number of bruises caused by blunt force trauma to his head, which were "undoubtedly as a result of non-accidental injury".

He said the effects of the head injury were the cause of his death.

"There were multiple injuries on his body, mostly bruises and most of which were on his face and scalp," he added.

"There were also some on the limbs and trunk.

"The multiple bruising on the scalp, associated with the underlying injury to the brain, were due to his having been struck repeatedly on the head, possibly by punching.

"Similarly the bruising on the right cheek and on the under-surface of the chin could have been caused by blows from a fist."

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Liam Whoriskey, pictured at a previous court appearance, denies murdering the toddler

Dr Ingram said that a fracture of the child's fifth left rib could have been caused by forceful compression of the child's chest by squeezing.

He said "the multiplicity of injuries in this case and their pattern and distribution clearly indicates that they were non-accidentally sustained and were as a result of his being assaulted, possibly repeatedly, over a period of time".

Asked whether Kayden could have sustained the head injury on the Friday before his death, when he was in the sole care of his mother, the pathologist answered "absolutely not, no".