Image caption Kayden McGuinness was found dead at a flat in Colmcille Court on 17 September 2017

A policewoman who attended the sudden death of a three-year-old boy has told a court the man accused of murdering him was "restless and tearful".

Liam Whoriskey, 25, of Glenabbey Gardens, Londonderry, denies murdering Kayden McGuinness in September 2017.

The officer said the defendant was sitting in the living room of the Colmcille Court flat when she arrived, with a five-month-old girl on his knee.

She said she went into a bedroom and saw Kayden's body in his bed.

She told Londonderry Crown Court she saw several marks to the side of the child's face.

The officer said Mr Whoriskey told her he had put Kayden to bed at 19.00 BST the previous evening and when he went into the bedroom the following morning, Kayden was dead.

She told the court the defendant said Kayden had a medical condition, where he did not feel pain and sometimes possibly enjoyed it.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Liam Whoriskey, pictured at a previous court appearance, denies murdering the toddler

Members of Kayden's family, including his mother Erin McLaughlin, then started to arrive, the officer continued.

"She screamed about her baby boy and could she get in to see him," she said.

When asked by the defence barrister whether Mr Whoriskey was acting like he "didn't have a care in the world", she replied "no".

She agreed with the defence that "there was a pressure cooker of emotion outside the flat".

'Suspicious circumstances'

The court has previously heard a post-mortem examination revealed Kayden had sustained multiple injuries and bruising.

There were at least 15 non-accidental bruises to the child's scalp, which had been caused by blunt force trauma to the head.

Paramedic Rosemary Bogle told the court she noticed marks and bruises to the child's face and when she and her colleagues left the scene, "we knew it was suspicious circumstances".

Mrs Bogle said she asked the defendant if he had noticed anything unusual about Kayden when he had put him to bed.

She said he queried how he would have known and told her the child had been "running about like a madman".

A second paramedic said at one stage he became emotional and had to leave the flat.

Roddy Lynch said he and colleague had examined the baby girl and found nothing wrong with her.

Mr Lynch said the interaction between the defendant and the girl was "normal behaviour, he was nursing the baby on his knees".

Another paramedic Kevin McArdle said the defendant seemed "unaffected by the circumstances" in that he was neither hysterical nor emotional but he agreed with the defence that the defendant could have been in a state of shock.

The trial continues .