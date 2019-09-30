Image copyright Reuters

A cyber security firm is creating 70 jobs in Londonderry in a £4.5m investment.

MetaCompliance develops software that firms use to minimise risk from cyber attacks.

It is looking to expand its business into new markets in the US and Europe.

Chief Executive Robert O'Brien said: "We have seen a rapid global increase in the demand of cyber-security products and services, particularly since GDPR has been implemented."

Invest Northern Ireland has offered £695,000 of support towards the new roles.

It said this expansion will generate £1.9m a year in salaries to the local economy.

Mr O'Brien said InvestNI's support "has been fundamental to our continued growth" to match the demand for cyber security products.

John Hood of Invest NI, said the new jobs will allow MataCompliance to "build upon its previous success and help the company to expand its presence in the North West, the cybersecurity market, and in new markets".