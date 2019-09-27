Image copyright Terex

A US engineering company is to open a new factory near Londonderry on Friday, bringing 100 jobs to the area over the next four years.

Announced in March, the new facility in Campsie is part of £12m investment by the Terex Corporation.

The firm currently employs 1,500 people across eight sites in Northern Ireland.

It will manufacture equipment used in waste management, mobile conveying and recycling at the new site.

Terex president Kieran Hegarty told BBC Radio Foyle: "We have filled 40 of our initial 100 job target, but are hopeful to recruit 60 more in the next 12 months."

He added: "A key reason for coming to the north west is an additional talent pool, nurturing and growing talent internally is critical."

This new facility will add to a growing list of Terex locations in Northern Ireland.

There are facilities in Ballymoney, Ballymena, Dungannon, Omagh and also a shared services location in Lurgan.

Jobs created at Campsie include production operatives, management and support roles and research and development positions.

It is estimated that the new site will generate over £2m in annual salaries.

'No-deal breeds uncertainty'

When asked how a potential no-deal Brexit could affect business, Mr Hegarty said: "It depends on the outcome at the end of the day; as an exporter we like certainty, we like to know where we stand."

He added: "95% of what we [Terex] make here we export.

"A substantial number of our products are sold in the Republic of Ireland but also in the EU itself."

Mr Hegarty said that he did not believe that no deal would be harmful in the short term, assuming WTO rules apply, but said that it would breed uncertainty, and he would we prefer some form of deal.