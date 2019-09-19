Image caption Masked men smashed the windows of the house at Derrymore in the Hazelbank area

A man has been hurt while fighting off masked men who were reportedly armed with a hammer and firearm at a house in Londonderry.

Police said the attack happened at Derrymore in the Hazelbank area at about 21:30 BST on Wednesday.

The men smashed the windows of the home and the victim was struck in the arm, sustaining a minor injury, while preventing them from gaining entry.

A woman who was also in the house was uninjured.

Police said they are investigating the possibility that the attack was a paramilitary-style assault.

Det Insp Michael Winters said it "must have been a frightening ordeal for the occupants of the house".

He said the man, aged in his 20s, was struck as he "fought off the masked men, preventing them from entering the property".

Police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.