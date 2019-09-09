A drug dealer who was caught after police found incriminating messages on his phone has been jailed for 18 months.

Dean Beattie, 26, of Main Street, Newtownstewart, admitted committing seven drugs offences between June and August 2017.

The messages showed Beattie offering to supply cocaine, cannabis and Tramadol.

Londonderry Crown Court heard Beattie's lifestyle was "hedonistic and chaotic" at the time of the offending.

Police discovered the messages on a phone in a car abandoned by Beattie in the Glenowen estate in Derry on 23 August 2017.

The court was told police also found a video recorded by Beattie, which showed him driving the car.

The judge said the messages showed Beattie had been supplying five or six people with cocaine and more than 30 people with cannabis.

Beattie was arrested and interviewed by police one month after abandoning his car, she told the court.

Initially he made no comment, before admitting his guilt, the court heard.

The judge said Beattie had been assessed by the PSNI's Repeat Offender Unit as a priority offender and by the Probation Service as a high risk re-offender.

A defence barrister said Beattie was living a "hedonistic and chaotic lifestyle without any aspirations" at the time.

He said Beattie has turned his life around since the birth of his daughter almost two years ago.

"He accepts he has been an absolute nightmare over the past 10 years, but he has now cut his ties with his former peers, has life expectations and has engaged with professional counsellors," the defence barrister said.

Sentencing, the judge said the birth of Beattie's daughter "was a wakeup call".

Beattie, who has 68 previous convictions, will serve half of the 18 month sentence in custody, and half on licence.