Derry: Van driven into house in 'reckless act'
- 4 September 2019
A van has been driven into the front of a house in Londonderry in what police have described as a "reckless act".
It happened at Glendale Road in the Skeoge area of the city on Tuesday night.
The van was set on fire shortly afterwards and a video of the incident has appeared on social media.
SDLP councillor Brian Tierney said residents were "angry that people would do this to one of their neighbours and rightly so".
We’re appealing for information after the report of a van being driven into a house in the Glendale Road area of Derry/Londonderry this evening. The van, when reversed, was set on fire. While thankfully no one was hurt, this was a reckless act. Contact us on 101.— Police Service NI (@PoliceServiceNI) September 3, 2019
