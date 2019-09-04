Derry: 'Suspicious object explodes' outside house
- 4 September 2019
Police are investigating reports that a suspicious object exploded outside a house in the Waterside area of Londonderry.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said the object was thrown into Bonds Place at about 22:50 BST on Tuesday.
No-one was injured but damage was caused to the front door of a property.
Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.