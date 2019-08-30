New Derry and Raphoe bishop 'humbled' by new role

Image copyright Church of Ireland Image caption Primate of All Ireland, the Most Reverend Dr Richard Clarke and the Venerable Andrew Forster who has been elcted the new Bishop of Derry

A former Queen's University chaplain has been appointed the new Church of Ireland Bishop of Derry and Raphoe.

The Venerable Andrew Forster takes over the role from Bishop Ken Good, who stood down in May after 17 years of service.

The bishop elect said he is "humbled by the fact that the Church has put its trust in me to take that role".

Archdeacon Forster's election was announced by the Episcopal Electoral College on Thursday.

"I have a real commitment to seeing healthy churches serving their communities," he told BBC Radio Foyle.

"Over the last few decades we've seen the fibre of community breaking down, people becoming more isolated and lonely.

"If the church lives out what it means to be a community of Christ it can be such a positive and helpful part of the wider community."

He said Bishop Good's work in the diocese, especially in building cross-community relationships, is "real bright light shining on rest of the province and island".

Image copyright Diocese of Derry and Raphoe Image caption Bishop Good has served the Diocese of Derry and Raphoe since 2002

Archdeacon Forster said he would continue to nurture "vibrant and growing communities".

He has been Rector of Drumglass, Dungannon since 2007, and Archdeacon of Ardboe since 2015.

Previously he served as Rector of Drumcliffe and Archdeacon of Elphin and Ardagh and as chaplain at Queen's.

His first church role was as Curate in Willowfield Parish Church, Belfast.

Bishop Good said the Diocese is "getting an outstanding new leader".

"I hope that Andrew will enjoy many years as Bishop and that he will find his time in Derry and Raphoe as happy and as fulfilling as I did," he said.