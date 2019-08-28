Sex abuse of two boys leads to jail for 58-year-old Ballykelly man
- 28 August 2019
A 58-year-old man has been jailed for five years at Londonderry Crown Court for sexually abusing two boys.
Hugh Gerard Bradley, from Willow Crescent in Ballykelly, admitted a total of 11 offences over a five year period, starting in 1983.
Judge Elizabeth McCafferty described the abuse as "calculated, opportunistic, grave and prolonged".
Bradley was placed on the sex offenders register and banned from working with children and vulnerable adults.