A 31-year-old man has been refused bail after appearing in court charged with a firearm offence following an incident at a bar in Claudy at the weekend.

Leon Kelly, of Beechwood Drive in Lifford, appeared at Londonderry Magistrates' Court on Monday.

The court heard that police had responded to an "ongoing disturbance" at the Beaufort House Hotel at about 22:00 BST on Saturday.

It was alleged that Mr Kelly injured people, including security staff.

The defendant is also accused of damaging a 200-year-old mirror which was described as "irreplaceable".

Police found Mr Kelly at a caravan park at about 02:00 where he was seen holding a gun after officers entered a caravan.

He threw the weapon down after being ordered to by police.

A police officer told the court that the defendant said during interview that it had been his intention for police to shoot him.

The charges included assault occasioning actual bodily harm, disorderly behaviour and possession of a firearm, namely a rifle, in suspicious circumstances.

Mr Kelly was remanded in custody until 19 September.