A new management team has been put in place at a care home in Londonderry after further action was taken by the health regulator.

Owen Mor Nursing home was stopped from accepting new admissions earlier this year.

The move came after inspectors raised concerns about standards of care.

During a follow-up inspection, it was found previous issues had not been addressed.

Residents and families have been informed of the latest move.

Owen Mor Nursing home, which houses 81 people, provides full-time and respite care for those with learning difficulties, mental disorders and dementia.

In a statement to BBC News NI, the owners said the decision was made on Friday after a follow-up inspection by the Regulation Quality Improvement Authority (RQIA).

It found previous issues, such as staff competency around the administration of medication, had not been addressed.

Speaking on behalf of the owners, Dr Brendan McDonald said they were working with an independent to put in place a plan to address concerns.

"While many of the compliance issues and short comings identified in the previous inspection have been successfully addressed, we are deeply disappointed that it was not been possible to comply with all standards within the period assigned," he added.

Dr McDonald said they would be seeking the agreement of regulators and the support of the Western Trust for new arrangements.

"We will be working to fully implement the changes needed so that all compliance requirements are met."

'Fallen short'

In May, the BBC reported that the regulator had issued failure to comply notices on the home.

The notices mentioned concerns about staff knowledge, including nurses not following policies and procedures as well as inadequate records about areas of patient safety such as falls, feeding and nutrition.

The owners of the home have apologised "to our residents and their families" about the developments.

"At Owen Mor our priority is not only to meet but to exceed the standards required of nursing homes," their statement read.

"We apologise to our residents and their families that, on this occasion, we have fallen short of these.

"We are confident that our management initiative will deliver the changes needed to ensure that we are providing the standard of care and comfort which has been the hallmark of our long service."