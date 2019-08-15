Image copyright Press Association Image caption Operation Motorman was carried out in Londonderry in 1972

The Army's killing of a member of the IRA in Londonderry in 1972 was unjustified, a coroner has found.

Seamus Bradley, 19, was shot and killed in the Creggan area of the city during Operation Motorman on 31 July 1972.

The Army claimed the teenager was shot while he was in a tree and suffered additional injuries as he fell.

His family alleged he was killed later, claiming he was taken away in an Army Saracen vehicle.

Operation Motorman was the name given to a military operation by the Army to reclaim 'no-go areas' set up by republican paramilitaries in towns across Northern Ireland.

Mr Bradley's family allege he sustained fatal injuries while being subjected to interrogation.

'Flawed and inadequate'

Both those versions of events were rejected by coroner Judge Patrick Kinney at Belfast Coroner's Court on Thursday.

Judge Kinney said he was satisfied Mr Bradley was killed by a soldier who got out of a Saracen vehicle, dropped to one knee and opened fire.

"The coroner found that the soldier who shot Seamus Bradley was not justified in opening fire and that the investigation into his death was flawed and inadequate," the summary of the inquest's findings read.

In 2012, the Historical Enquiries Team ruled that the soldier that killed Mr Bradley had acted lawfully.