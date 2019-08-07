A 34-year-old man has been arrested in Londonderry in relation to the attempted murder of police officers on 11 July 2018.

He was arrested under the Terrorism Act on Wednesday.

Six shots were fired at officers in the Bogside area from what police believed to be an automatic weapon.

The man is being questioned by detectives at Musgrave Serious Crime Suite.

Image caption Police officers gathered on the city's walls on 11 July 2018 before moving in to the Bogside

At the time of the attack, Supt Gordon McCalmont said it was a "deliberate attempt to kill officers".

Sixteen petrol bombs and five paint bombs were also thrown in the vicinity of the city walls and at police patrols.