Man attacked in Limavady burglary

A man has been treated for head injuries after he was attacked during an attempted burglary at his home in County Londonderry.

The PSNI said the man was injured when a number of persons, including a man armed with an iron bar, entered the property at Benevenagh Road in Limavady at 1830 BST on Sunday.

Police said a man who was in the property at the time was assaulted.

His injuries are described as non life-threatening.

Two men aged 50 and 21 have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and aggravated burglary.

Det Sgt Rachel Gardiner said a number of windows had also been damaged at two properties in the area during the incident.

"Police are investigating a link between both the assault and the incidents of criminal damage," she said.