Cars destroyed in Londonderry arson

Image caption Cars were set on fire in the Barrs Lane area of the city

Four cars have been destroyed in an arson attack in Londonderry.

It happened at around 23:55 BST on Monday in the Barrs Lane area of the city.

The PSNI said two cars were set on fire deliberately. Both police and NIFRS attended the scene.

Two vehicles parked beside the cars also caught fire. All four cars were destroyed by the fire, police have said.

No one was injured and the police said they are trying to establish a motive for the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.