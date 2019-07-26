Image caption The man in his late 60s was struck in the head.

Police are investigating an assault in which three teenage boys attacked a man in his late 60s in Strabane.

The PSNI received a report of an assault on the Melvin Road near the Melvin Sports Complex at around 16:30 BST on Thursday.

He was approached from behind by the boys and struck on the back of the head by one of them who also grabbed his cap.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to contact them