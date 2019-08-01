Image copyright Derry City Council Image caption While commissioned in 1613, the walls were constructed between 1614 and 1619

Any move to change who owns Derry's walls will require "cross-party political support", the BBC has been told.

Sinn Féin MP Elisha McCallion has said she is pursuing a move to see ownership transferred to the local council.

But the body which placed the walls into state guardianship said that would require a change to the law.

The 17th Century walls are the largest state-owned monument in Northern Ireland.

The Honourable The Irish Society was created in 1613 to undertake the Plantation in the north-west of Ulster and built Derry's Walls between 1613 and 1618 as defences for settlers.

It placed the walls into formal government guardianship in 1955.

Derry's Walls:

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Derry was the first planned city in Ireland. With four main roads leading off a central 'Diamond', passage into the city was originally made through four gates like this one at Ferryquay Gate. Later, three more gates were added

The walls are Northern Ireland's largest state monument and Londonderry was the last walled city to be built in Europe

While the structure was commissioned in 1613, the build didn't begin until 1614 and ended in 1619, costing £10,757 (according to theDerryswalls.com)

The Honourable Irish Society built the walls in the 17th Century as defences for settlers from Scotland and England - the society still own them to this day

In 2013, thousands of people took part in a Mexican wave along the walls to mark 400 years since they were erected

According to a report from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency, in 2018 Derry's Walls were among the top 10 visitor attractions, with 424,000 taking to the mile-long walkway around the inner city

Stormont's Department for Communities is currently responsible for the walls' management and conservation, working closely with Derry City and Strabane District Council and other public bodies.

In a statement, the Irish Society said: "The only way in law by which the 1955 management arrangement can be altered is by mutual agreement of the department and the Irish Society.

"The Irish Society would only approach the department in the circumstances whereby it was satisfied that such a move had full local and regional cross-party political support."

Image caption The conservation and management of the walls is the responsibility of the Department for Communities

Ms McCallion last week told the Derry Journal the walls are one of the city's best and most recognisable assets.

But she said too many groups are currently involved in their management, maintenance and promotion.

"I have been meeting regularly with The Honourable the Irish Society in London to discuss the possibility of transferring ownership and guardianship of the walls to a body in the city," Ms McCallion said.

"We agreed that Derry City and Strabane District Council could be ideally placed for such a role."

Image copyright Mansell Image caption The walls were built by the Honourable the Irish Society as defences for early 17th century settlers from England and Scotland

Derry's 17th Century fortifications were never breached, withstanding several sieges including one in 1689 which lasted 105 days, hence the city's nickname, the Maiden City.

As the last walled city to be built in Europe, many argue the barricades are the most complete and spectacular.

An inter-agency management group for the walls was set up in 2009.

A spokeswoman for Derry and Strabane District Council said the local authority is "happy to work with stakeholders in order to look at possible future models for the management of the city walls".