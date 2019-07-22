PSNI arrest man in Londonderry attempted murder investigation
- 22 July 2019
A 42-year-old man has been arrested in Londonderry over the attempted murder of police officers.
Six shots were fired at officers on 11 July 2018 from what is believed to have been an automatic weapon.
A police spokesman said the man was arrested on Monday.
He is also being questioned in connection with a seizure of fireworks in the Chamberlain Street area of the city in October last year.