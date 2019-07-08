Image caption Young was caught by police officers on traffic duty who noticed a strong smell of cannabis coming from his car.

A judge has said it was "quite shocking" that a man became involved in the "evil trade" of drug dealing when he was 18.

Judge Philip Babington sentenced Jordan Young, from the Glenshane Road in Claudy, at Londonderry Crown Court on Monday.

Young, now 20, admitted possessing and supplying cocaine and cannabis over five month from December 2017.

Young was sentenced to 80 hours of community service.

He was caught by police in Eglinton when officers on traffic duty smelled a strong smell of cannabis coming from his car.

They found plastic bags containing 13.5 grams of cocaine and 20 grams of cannabis in the car. Officers also seized two mobile phones and £380 in cash.

Young initially told police the drugs were for personal use but officers found messages on his phone relating to selling drugs.

'Evil trade'

"It is quite shocking when someone of such tender years becomes involved in this evil trade," Judge Babington said.

"This is serious offending as all drug dealing is, especially that involving a Class A drug.

"You were 18 at the very start and it may just be that your arrest by the police and your apparent conversion may have come in time."

Judge Babington ordered that money found in Young's car should be donated to charity.

He will remain on probation for two years.