Image copyright PSNI Image caption Caoimhin Cassidy Crossan's body was found inside a burning car in Londonderry last month

The family of an 18-year-old whose body was found inside a burning car have said they are angry that his "so-called friends" have not come forward with information about his death.

Caoimhin Cassidy Crossan died in Londonderry on 1 June after the vehicle crashed into a lamp-post.

His great uncle, Charles Tierney, said those who attended the funeral have not helped with the police investigation.

"They haven't come forward, they aren't friends," Mr Tierney said.

"They came wearing t-shirts to show support for Caoimhin at his funeral but they haven't helped with the investigation. If they had a conscience, they will come forward.

"We don't want young people to go to prison. We just want to know what happened."

Image caption Charles Tierney is Caoimhin Cassidy Crossan's great uncle

A post-mortem examination revealed Mr Cassidy had not been seriously injured in the crash and died after the car caught fire on Fairview Road.

The police said the car, a Mazda 6, was stolen from a house in Oakfield Crescent earlier in the day.

Mr Tierney said people who have been posting on social media the names of people who they believe were involved was "disrupting the investigation".

"If people think they know who is involved, just come forward."

Image caption The teenager's body was found inside this car in the Galliagh area of Derry

Detectives investigating Mr Cassidy's death renewed their appeal for information.

Det Insp Michael Winters said they believed he was not travelling alone in the vehicle.

"We've received a report of two males running away from where the vehicle came to a final halt," he said.

"We've also been made aware of sightings of a male, possibly injured, walking on the Buncrana Road, past the Skeoge Link Road, towards the border a short time later.

"If you can cast your mind back and remember anything about Caoimhin's movements, or the red Mazda 6 car, please get in touch."