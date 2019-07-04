Coleraine stabbing: Attempted murder arrest
A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed in Coleraine, County Londonderry.
The victim, who was in his 40s, was stabbed in the Blackthorn Court area shortly before 23:30 BST on Wednesday.
He was taken to hospital after the incident, where he remained on Thursday afternoon.
The 30-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
Det Insp Peter McKenna appealed for any witnesses to get in contact with police.