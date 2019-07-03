A threat to Northern Ireland prison officers to "beware" the "IRA" has been daubed on a wall in Londonderry.

A target sign has also been painted beside the three names on the wall in the Bligh's Lane area of Creggan.

It is understood the graffiti was painted on the wall in recent days.

A PSNI spokesperson said they were made aware of the graffiti on Wednesday morning and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Sinn Féin MLA Raymond McCartney said he condemned the graffiti.

"The people behind this have nothing to offer but threats and intimidation.

"The statutory bodies responsible need to be remove the graffiti immediately."

The Department of Justice declined to make any comment.