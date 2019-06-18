Image caption The boy had been due to appear at Londonderry Magistrates' Court on Tuesday

A judge in Londonderry has issued a warrant for the arrest of a 12-year-old boy who failed to appear in court charged with riotous behaviour.

He was arrested following disorder near a European election polling station in the Galliagh area of Derry on 23 May.

The youth is also charged with possessing a paint bomb when arrested.

The child's solicitor told the court the schoolboy had refused to leave his care home for the scheduled court appearance.

District judge Barney McElholm said he was issuing the warrant despite being loathe to do so.

He said he could not have the boy dictate when he would attend court.