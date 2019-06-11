Image caption Thirteen people were killed on Bloody Sunday in January 1972.

The family of a man shot in the back on Bloody Sunday has been awarded more than £160,000 in compensation.

Patrick Campbell, 52, a father-of-nine, was shot at close range while trying to run to safety.

Thirteen people died after members of the Army's Parachute Regiment opened fire on civil rights demonstrators.

The judge said Mr Campbell's gunshot wounds "were inflicted in the most distressing and persistently disputed circumstances."

The court heard Mr Campbell was hit by a bullet from a high velocity rifle fired by Lance Corporal F on Bloody Sunday.

He was seriously injured and subsequently quit working as a docker, the court was told.

He died from cancer in 1985.

Mr Justice McAlinden told Belfast High Court on Tuesday that Mr Campbell would not have given up a job that was "his life" unless compelled to do so for reasons directly attributable to being shot on Bloody Sunday.

Ministry of Defence lawyers argued that less than a year after the shooting, his physical symptoms had gone.

Image copyright Frederick Hoare/Central Press/Getty Image Image caption Soldiers on the ground in Derry in January 1972

But the judge held that the sudden death of Mr Campbell's wife and the realisation that he would never return to work as a docker led to the development of chronic depression.

"It is entirely understandable that a man of reasonable fortitude would crumble under the weight of these stresses and engage in the harmful use of alcohol, with bouts of drinking being followed by periods of intense embarrassment and regret," Mr Justice McAlinden said.

In 2010, the Saville Inquiry found that those killed or injured on Bloody Sunday were innocent.

The then prime minister, David Cameron, issued a public apology for the actions of the soldiers, describing the killings as "unjustified and unjustifiable".

Claims were later brought against the Ministry of Defence by those bereaved or wounded.

Image caption Demonstrators took part in a civil rights march through the streets of Londonderry before the shootings on 30 January 1972

More than £2m has already been paid out in settlements and awards made in other actions against the MoD on behalf of those bereaved or injured.

In September a man shot in the face by a soldier on Bloody Sunday was awarded £193,000 in a civil compensation case.

In October 2018, the family of Gerard McKinney, a 35-year-old father-of-eight, who was shot dead at Abbey Park, were awarded £625,000.

Michael McDaid, 20, was killed near a barricade in Rossville Street. His family received £75,000.

Later that same month damages worth more than £900,000 were awarded to the families of nine of those killed.