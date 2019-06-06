McKee murder: Arrest under terrorism act

Image copyright Francesco Cuoccio/IJF Image caption Lyra McKee was observing rioting in Derry when she was shot dead

Detectives investigating the murder of journalist Lyra McKee in Londonderry have arrested a 46-year old man after searching a number of properties in the city.

Officers seized a number of items during raids in the Northland Road and Creggan areas of Derry.

The 46-year old was arrested under the Terrorism Act.

Ms McKee, 29, was shot while observing rioting in Creggan on 18 April.

Det Supt Jason Murphy again appealed for anyone with information about the murder of Ms McKee to come forward.

"Since Lyra was murdered following violent disorder in Creggan in Derry/Londonderry on 18th April, our investigation has received widespread support from the community," he said.

Det Supt Murphy added: "I still want to hear from anyone who has any information and would appeal to the public to contact my team of detectives."

Image copyright PA Image caption Police were searching for weapons and ammunition when violence started on 18 April

There was disorder throughout the evening leading up to her death.

Violence broke out after raids were carried out by police, with detectives investigating dissident republican activity in the Mulroy Park and Galliagh areas.

The New IRA has said its members carried out the murder.

Image copyright PA Image caption Christopher Gillen (left) and Paul McIntyre, pictured at an earlier court appearance

Meanwhile, one of two men accused of public order offences in Creggan on the night Lyra McKee was shot dead has been refused bail for the third time.

Paul McIntyre, from Ballymagowan Park, Derry, is charged with riotous assembly, as well as petrol bomb offences.

A detective constable told Londonderry Magistrate's Court on Thursday that a proposed bail address in Dungiven put forward by the defendant was not acceptable to the police.

His co-defendant, Christopher Gillen, 38, and from Balbane Pass in Creggan, did not make a bail application.