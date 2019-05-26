Image copyright Google Image caption The assault happened in Drumleck Gardens, which is in the Shantallow area of the city

A man has been seriously hurt after being assaulted and then hit by a van in Londonderry.

Police said the incident happened at about 01:40 BST on Sunday in Drumleck Gardens, in the Shantallow area of the city.

The victim, a 32-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, police have said.

The PSNI have asked for witnesses to come forward.

Det Insp Conor McStravick said: "We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area or who may know the current whereabouts of the van, which is believed to be a blue Vauxhall."