Image copyright Simon Fallaha

One of Northern Ireland's largest celebrations of Irish music and culture is taking place in Londonderry.

More than 800 musicians and 900 dancers have been performing across the 65 events of the week long County Derry Fleadh.

It ends on Monday with a céilí dance and closing concert in Guildhall Square

Comhaltas chairman Ollie Green said it is an "opportunity to showcase the wonderful music of the city".

"We are delighted Fleadh Cheoil Dhoire has come to the city again. There is a real appetite for bringing major traditional music festivals to the town."

It is the first time in six years that Derry has hosted such a festival.

On that last occasion, Derry hosted the All-Ireland Fleadh Cheoil, which was the first time the cultural celebration was held in Northern Ireland.

"There will be lots of music, song, dance and language going around, it's a full plethora of Irish traditional cultures," Siobhan Molloy from CCE Baile na cGailleach said.

Competitions form a key part of the Fleadh programme and give performers a chance to qualify for provincial fleadh and ultimately, the all Ireland festival.

Ms Molloy said it allows young performers to come together and socialise.

In 2013, Derry's year as inaugural UK City of Culture, an estimated 400,000 people gathered for the All-Ireland Fleadh in the city.

It drew more than 20,000 performers.