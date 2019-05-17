Lyra McKee: Killer should 'hand himself in'

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Lyra McKee was observing rioting in Londonderry's Creggan estate when she was shot

The detective leading the investigation into the murder of journalist Lyra McKee in Londonderry has called on the gunman to hand himself in to police.

Ms McKee, 29, was shot while observing rioting in Creggan on 18 April.

The New IRA said its members carried out the murder.

Det Supt Jason Murphy says the investigation into her death remains "difficult and challenging", adding her family deserve an explanation.

He appealed directly to the gunman.

"Come and provide an explanation. Lyra McKee's family deserve an explanation for the events of that night and thus far not one single person has provided a direct explanation to Lyra's family," Det Supt Murphy said.

He said the community had been "incredibly supportive" to the investigation and consistent in its condemnation of the killing.

But he urged anyone with "information as to who the gunman is, where the gunman went, where the gun is or has been, to come forward and talk to me".

Police say more than 140 people have provided images, footage and other details through the dedicated Major Incident Public Portal.

There was disorder throughout the evening leading up to her death.

Violence broke out after raids were carried out by police, with detectives investigating dissident republican activity in the Mulroy Park and Galliagh areas.

Two men have been charged with rioting in the city on the night that Ms McKee was murdered.

An 18-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy, who were arrested last week by detectives investigating Ms McKee's death, were released without charge.

Ms McKee's killing led to an outpouring of grief and calls for politicians in Northern Ireland to return to power sharing.