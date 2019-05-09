Image copyright AFP/GETTY Image caption Lyra McKee was observing rioting in Creggan when she was shot dead last month

Three men and a teenage boy have been arrested in connection with the violence that took place on the night of the murder of Lyra McKee.

The males, aged 15, 18, 38 and 51, were detained under terrorism legislation.

Ms McKee, 29, was shot while observing rioting in Londonderry on 18 April.

Violence broke out in Creggan after raids were carried out by police investigating dissident republican activity in the Mulroy Park and Galliagh areas.

The four have been taken to Musgrave Station in Belfast where they are currently being questioned by detectives.

Image copyright PA Image caption Police were searching for weapons and ammunition in Derry when the violence started

The senior detective leading the investigation, Det Supt Jason Murphy, said: "As part of this morning's operation, detectives carried out searches at four houses in the city and arrested four people in connection with the violence which was orchestrated on the streets of Creggan on the evening of Lyra McKee's murder.

"I want to thank the public for the widespread support we have received to date, including more than 140 people who have provided images, footage and other details via our dedicated major incident public portal. I still want to hear from anyone who can tell us anything they know."

The New IRA said its members carried out the murder.

Her killing has led to an outpouring of grief and calls to politicians in Northern Ireland to return to power-sharing.