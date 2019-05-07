Image caption Police removed a number of items from the property on Chamberlain Street

Detectives investigating the murder of journalist Lyra McKee in Londonderry have carried out searches on the Derry headquarters of political party Saoradh.

Officers seized a number of items during the raid in the Chamberlain Street area of the city. Police said enquiries are continuing.

No one was arrested.

Ms McKee, 29, was shot on 18 April while observing rioting in the Creggan area of Londonderry.

The New IRA said its members carried out the killing.

Saoradh, which translates as liberation in Irish, has the support of the New IRA.