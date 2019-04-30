Image caption The parade made its way to Derry City Cemetery

Eleven men have been convicted of taking part in an illegal republican parade in Londonderry on Easter Monday last year.

The men were charged with taking part in the parade in the city's Creggan area on 2 April 2018.

All of them denied the charge but were found guilty at Londonderry Magistrates Court and fined £750 each.

The case against a 12th man has been adjourned for two weeks.

Image caption Thomas Ashe Mellon was one of 11 men convicted at Londonderry Magistrates Court

The men who were convicted were:

Joseph Barr, 30, of Sackville Street;

Andrew Carlin, 32, of Woodvale Mews, Eglinton;

Gearoid Cavanagh, 30, of Northland Road;

Jason Ceulemans, no age given, Long Tower Court;

Gary Hayden, 46, of Tyrconnell Street;

William McDonnell, 32, of Harvey Street;

Paul McIntyre, 51, of Ballymagowan Park;

Patrick Mellon, 27, of John Field Place;

Thomas Ashe Mellon, 43, of Rathmore Road;

John Nash, 65, of Fergleen Park;

Christopher O'Kane, 45, of Iniscairn Road.

The court was told that the PSNI could connect the eleven men to the charge through CCTV footage.