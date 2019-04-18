Image copyright AFP Image caption Nancy Pelosi will be in Londonderry for engagements on Thursday

US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is due to visit the Irish border on Thursday morning.

Mrs Pelosi told the Dáil (Irish parliament) on Wednesday that the Good Friday Agreement is a "beacon to the world".

She repeated the warning there was "no chance" of a post-Brexit US-UK trade deal if it was compromised.

Mrs Pelosi will visit the Derry-Donegal border on Thursday morning before arriving in Londonderry.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Nancy Pelosi told Irish politicians on Wednesday that the Good Friday Agreement was "not just a treaty" but "also an idea"

She and a delegation of US politicians will also visit the Ulster University's Magee campus in Derry on Thursday where Richie Neal, a Massachusetts congressman, will be awarded an honorary degree for his contribution to US-Ireland relations.

A reception will then be held at the city's Guildhall before the delegation travels to Belfast.

As speaker, Ms Pelosi is the third-most senior politician in the United States after the president and the vice-president.

She was first elected to Congress in 1987 and became speaker in 2007.

Mrs Pelosi said on Wednesday that both Ireland and the US "know the joy of independence" and both "endured the traumatic experience of civil war and the satisfaction of rebuilding our nations".