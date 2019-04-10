Image copyright PSNI

A man in his 30s has been beaten by masked men armed with iron bars in a house in Londonderry.

Police received reports at about 22:40 BST on Tuesday that masked men entered a property in Creggan Heights.

The victim suffered a facial injury in the attack and was treated in hospital.

Two women and another man who were also in the house were not hurt.

The intruders fled on foot towards Rinmore Drive.

Det Insp Michael Winters of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said it "must have been a frightening ordeal" for the people in the house.

The incident is being investigated as an aggravated burglary.

Police have appealed for anyone who saw a number of men acting suspiciously in the area at the time of the incident to contact them.