Image caption Police believe bins were set alight

A woman in her 60s has been treated for shock after a suspected arson attack in Londonderry last night.

Police are investigating reports that an oil tank went on fire after bins were set alight at a house at Greenhaw Avenue causing substantial damage.

The woman who was inside the house managed to escape. No one was injured.

Five appliances from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended the incident at 20:30 BST.

Station Commander Clive Lowry confirmed that a fire investigator would be on the scene this morning.

"The damage is quite significant. The oil tank ruptured and the fire spread to the house and a car behind the house.

"The bungalows in the area are very tightly packed but crews managed to get the fire under control."

Possible link to damaged car

The police are also investigating a possible link to damage caused to a car in Greenhaw Avenue after 21:30 BST.

"It is believed a slate was thrown through the rear window of the car, causing damage to the vehicle", Sergeant Swanson said.

Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to get in contact.