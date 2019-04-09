Image copyright Google Image caption The school has a capacity for 74 pupils

Plans have been drawn up to close one of Londonderry's two integrated primary schools.

The Education Authority (EA) proposal recommends the closure of Groarty Integrated Primary School, which it says is no longer sustainable.

The school currently has an enrolment of 32 pupils.

A consultation will be carried out before a final decision is made. The EA has recommended the school close in 2020.

The school, which first opened in 1856, became integrated primary in 2006.

It is the only integrated primary in Derry's cityside.

Principal Tina Keys said the school "has met the needs of all communities over the past 150 years".

"Since last week a proposal for closure of our school has been issued. The school community are saddened to hear that integrated provision in the cityside is under threat," she said.

"Our priority, as always is to continue to meet the needs of the children and we hope that the community can support us in this."

She said she planned to meet with Derek Baker, the permanent secretary of the Department of Education, and to do "as much as we can to keep our school open".

The EA's consultation document recommends that "Groarty Controlled Integrated Primary School discontinues with effect from 31 August 2020."

It said the facility, which has a capacity for 74 pupils, has "experienced low enrolment numbers over the past 10 years".

"The enrolment statistics show that while the school has remained steady for the last few years, the school still presents with sustainability concerns," it said.

Alternatives to closure including a campus share with a nearby gaelscoil have been ruled out, the EA said.

The consultation closes on 13 June.