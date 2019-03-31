Pipe bomb explodes in Londonderry garden
A pipe bomb has exploded in a garden in Londonderry.
The incident happened in the Montgomery Close area of the city at 02:00 GMT on Sunday.
No one has been injured and no damage has been caused to the property.
Detective Sergeant Richard Donnell said "the occupants were very lucky to escape injury".