Image copyright Invest NI Image caption Kieran Hegarty of Terex with Invest NI's Alastair Hamilton. The firm is creating 100 jobs in Londonderry

One hundred jobs are to be created in Londonderry as part of £12million pound investment by a US global engineering firm.

Terex will manufacture equipment used in waste management, mobile conveying and recycling at a new facility at Campsie.

The jobs include production operatives, management and support roles and research and development positions.

Terex currently employs 1500 people across eight sites in Northern Ireland.

Kieran Hegarty, President of Terex Materials Processing said: "Work is already under way on the new Campsie site."

He said it will be "operational later this year, and we aim to have all 100 jobs in place within 3-4 years."

"This is an exciting development for Terex and the local team and we look forward to the new facility and new recruits playing an important part in our future here," he added.

Image caption Terex employs around 1500 people in Northern Ireland

Terex's Camspie operation will span a 105,000 sq ft site.

Invest NI has offered the company almost £1million of support for their Derry expansion.

Chief executive Alastair Hamilton said an investment "of this scale, in a new facility, new equipment, new product development and staff training, is a major undertaking and our support has been critical to securing the project."

"Delivering over £2m in annual salaries, these new positions will add an important boost to the local economy, as well as offering employment opportunities for those looking to return to work, or secure their first position."

Sinn Féin MP for Foyle, Elisha McCallion said the jobs were "a welcome boost for the manufacturing sector" in the region.

"This investment of £12m in our local economy is a good news story for the north west," she said.

Derry's Mayor John Boyle said: "These are high quality jobs that reflect the commitment of Terex to the region and its confidence in the city as a good place to do business."