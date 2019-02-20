Man killed in two-vehicle collision in Coleraine
- 20 February 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has died in a two-vehicle collision on the Drumcroon Road in Coleraine in County Londonderry.
He was the driver of a Transit van that collided with a lorry just before 13:25 GMT on Wednesday.
The PSNI said the driver of the lorry was not seriously injured.
Insp Colin Shaw asked for witnesses to the collision or who may have dash-cam footage to contact police.
The Drumcroon Road remains closed.