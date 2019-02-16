Image caption City of Derry Airport is owned by Derry City and Strabane Council

City of Derry Airport is urgently seeking a replacement airline for its London route after Flybmi filed for administration.

Emergency talks between the airport, Derry City and Strabane District Council and the Department for Transport are under way.

The airport said it was "reviewing options" for resuming its Stansted service, which has been cancelled.

Flybmi ceased operations on Saturday.

On Thursday the UK government announced it would continue to provide funding for the flight between City of Derry Airport and London.

The public service obligation (PSO) air route, the first of its kind in Northern Ireland, had been in place since 2017.

It had been due to expire in May, but Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said the government would continue to subsidise the route until 2021.

It was the only route Flybmi operated from City of Derry Airport.

Uncertainty

Announcing it was to cease flights with immediate effect, Flybmi said it had been badly affected by rises in fuel and carbon costs and uncertainty over Brexit.

The East Midlands-based airline, which has 376 staff, operates 17 planes flying to 25 European cities.

Affected passengers have been told to contact their travel agents or insurance and credit card companies.