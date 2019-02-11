Strabane Mill fire 'started deliberately'

Image caption Fire-fighters were called to the derelict building on Sunday night

A fire at a derelict mill in County Tyrone was started deliberately, the fire service has said.

Fire crews were called to the former Smyth's Mill on the Derry Road in Strabane at about 22:00 GMT on Sunday.

NIFRS Group Commander Fergal Leonard said those involved need to think of the "consequences of their actions".

"They are putting themselves in danger, their communities in danger and their local fire-fighters, members of their own community at great risk," he said.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland has asked for witnesses to come forward.