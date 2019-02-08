Car bomb accused convicted of murder bid on police officer
- 8 February 2019
A County Armagh man accused of planting a bomb under the car of an off-duty policeman has been found guilty of attempted murder.
Sean McVeigh, 38, of Victoria Street, Lurgan, denied two charges connected to the murder bid in Eglinton, County Londonderry on 18 June 2015.
He was also found guilty of possession of an under-vehicle improvised explosive device.
McVeigh was remanded in custody and will be sentenced at a later date.