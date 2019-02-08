Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption A bomb was discovered under a police officer's car in Eglinton in 2015

A County Armagh man accused of planting a bomb under the car of an off-duty policeman has been found guilty of attempted murder.

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Sean McVeigh, pictured in 2014, has been found guilty of attempted murder

Sean McVeigh, 38, of Victoria Street, Lurgan, denied two charges connected to the murder bid in Eglinton, County Londonderry on 18 June 2015.

He was also found guilty of possession of an under-vehicle improvised explosive device.

McVeigh was remanded in custody and will be sentenced at a later date.