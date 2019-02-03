Londonderry shootings: One man remains in hospital
- 3 February 2019
One man remains in hospital in a stable condition after being shot in Londonderry on Friday evening.
Another man injured in a separate shooting has been discharged from the city's Altnagelvin Hospital.
The attacks happened within 10 minutes of each other and less than 100m apart in the Ballymagroarty area.
The police said they were treating both incidents as "paramilitary-style attacks", designed to "control communities through fear and violence".