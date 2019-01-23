Image caption A suspected firearm has been found during searches in Londonderry

Police investigating Saturday's bomb attack in Londonderry have seized a suspected firearm during a search operation in the city.

The PSNI said it was discovered on Wednesday in the Brandywell area.

A public safety operation has been carried out following the discovery of the suspected weapon.

Police previously said the bomb attack outside Bishop Street Courthouse may have been carried out by dissident republican group the New IRA.

In a post on social media the PSNI said Army bomb experts attended the scene. The suspected weapon has been taken away for examination.

Image caption Police say a public safety operation was carried out in the Brandywell area of the city

On Tuesday, police said a series of security alerts following the bombing were designed to "frustrate" their enquiries.

Three alerts - triggered when two vehicles were hijacked by masked men and a delivery van abandoned - ended in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Image copyright PSNI Image caption A device exploded a short time after a group of teenagers had walked past a vehicle on Saturday night

The alerts came less than 48 hours after a bomb exploded in a car outside the courthouse.

Police have released five men who were arrested following the bomb attack.