Image copyright Kevin McAuley Image caption Both women were treated in hospital but their injuries are not believed to be life threatening

A teenager has been charged with attempted murder after two women were stabbed in Coleraine on Sunday.

The women, both aged 22, were attacked while walking close to Beresford Avenue in the town at 23:25 GMT.

Both were treated in hospital for serious but not life-threatening injuries.

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and will appear at Coleraine Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

He has also been charged with two counts of possessing an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Det Insp Bob Blemmings thanked members of the public who contacted police and provided valuable information.