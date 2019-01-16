Image caption The boy was born at Altnagelvin Hospital in 2012

A six-year-old boy from County Londonderry who sustained life-changing injuries during birth is to be awarded almost £5m in damages.

The child, who cannot be identified, developed severe cerebral palsy after being starved of oxygen to the brain during his delivery.

He was born at Altnagelvin Hospital in 2012.

The Western Health Trust said it deeply regretted that the boy's care at birth "fell below acceptable standards".

The boy's family sued the trust for alleged medical negligence.

Liability was accepted days before the action was due to go to trial at the High Court in Belfast.

'Biggest pay-out'

In a statement, the trust said: "The Western Trust deeply regrets that the care provided to this young boy when he was born fell below acceptable standards and we sincerely apologise for this.

"Respecting confidentiality, the Western Trust will not be making any further comments on this case."

The pay-out, confirmed as part of a settlement reached in the case, is believed to be one of the biggest of its kind in Northern Ireland.

The claim centred on procedures and actions during his birth in which he sustained a traumatic brain injury which left him with profound disabilities.

The family's solicitor Harry McAleese said: "The family are delighted and relieved at the outcome of this long-running case.

"This settlement will enable them to provide the necessary support and comfort for their child."

The settlement, approved on Wednesday by Mr Justice Maguire, is expected to reach £4.9m.