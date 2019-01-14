Image copyright Kevin McAuley Image caption Both women have been treated in hospital but their injuries are not life threatening

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two women were stabbed in County Londonderry.

The women, both aged 22, were attacked while walking close to Beresford Avenue in Coleraine at 23:25 GMT on Sunday.

Both were treated in hospital for serious but not life-threatening injuries, police said.

A teenager was arrested nearby and is in police custody.

He is being questioned on suspicion of attempted murder.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

"We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area and who witnessed the incident or who noticed two males running away," said Insp David Jennings.

Beresford Avenue and a nearby road were closed overnight as forensic officers examined the scene of the attack.

Detectives have been carrying out door-to-door inquiries in the town.

A business based close to the scene told BBC News NI that police had asked for CCTV footage as part of their investigation.