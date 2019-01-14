Image caption The play park is on Main Street in Eglinton

A 15-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of arson has been released on bail.

The arrest was made in connection to a play park in Eglinton, County Londonderry, that had been damaged by fire.

The incident happened some time between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

The police have said enquiries are still ongoing and have called for anyone with any further information to come forward.

SDLP councillor Jim McKeever said local people are "shocked, angry and disgusted".

Image caption The park has been extensively damaged

"This park is used and enjoyed by families from Eglinton and far beyond," Mr McKeever said.

"The wanton destruction of it is an attack on the Eglinton Community.

"I and my SDLP Colleagues will be working with council to ensure that the park can be restored and reopened as soon as possible."