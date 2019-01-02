Image caption The house at Lincoln Court in the Waterside area of Derry was cordoned off.

The PSNI investigating the death of a man at a house in Londonderry have confirmed they are not treating the death as suspicious.

The man's body was discovered in a property at Lincoln Court, in the Waterside area of the city, at about 07:20 GMT on Tuesday.

Four men and a woman who were arrested - and subsequently released on bail - have now been released unconditionally.

Police expressed their gratitude to the community for its support.